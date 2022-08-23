HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It will be a year of transition for Hollidaysburg. The defending District 6 Class 5A champions graduated most of their starters from last season, but the one position that is bringing back experience is wide receiver.

The Golden Tigers return three starters at receiver which will give senior quarterback Tucker Rossman plenty of security blankets. Caden DeLattre, Drew Wyland, and Nick Burkey are the only returning starters on the offense. Last season the trio combined to haul in 48 passes for 526 yards. Head Coach Homer DeLattre says this year, receiver is going to be the core position group of the team.

“They’re a very good group of receivers. They run good routes, good timing, they’re fast, they can catch the ball down the field, and they’re big as far as height goes,” said DeLattre. “That’s an advantage for us, I mean Tucker has put his time in. he understands the process and the standards that we have here. He’s been working hard for his chance and I think I’ll do well.”

“Caden’s fast, Drew’s fast, they’re both well over six foot. If they double one guy, it’s leaving another guy wide open,” said Burkey. “I’d say we’re all around similar skill sets so they’re going to have to pick their poison.”

The season opens up for the Golden Tigers on the road against Altoona, which is a game all of their players said they can’t lose.