Sportsbeat Preview | Greater Johnstown Trojans

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnstown had a rough run in 2020, losing every single game of the season. But, this means the only direction the Trojans can go is up.

Last season, the Trojans gave up about 46 points per game, while only scoring about 14.

Head Coach Bruce Jordan is bringing back four guys on each side of the ball.

He said this season, defensively, the Trojans can rely on good pass protection.

And they say you can’t teach speed. Jordan said they have great all-around athletes on the team

“I feel like we have some of the most versatile players in the conference,” said Deandre Sampson, a senior WR/ S. “So, I don’t think anyone can actually run with us.”

“They can get down the field and move the chains,” said Alijah Gibson, a junior RB/ LB. “Our running backs can run the ball, our quarterback can throw the ball. He can also get it done with his feet. And our linemen, they can block.”

“Overall team speed. Our ability to move is pretty much unmatched throughout the conference,” said Jordan. “So, we’re pretty fast. We can get up and down the field. We can make it a track meet if we need.”

The Trojans open the 2021 season at home against Bishop Guilfoyle.