JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a new era for the Greater Johnstown Trojan, as they enter the upcoming season with first year head coach and Johnstown alumni, Antwuan Reed.

Last season was difficult for the Trojan, as they went 0-10. Reed says there are only five returning starters, so it is going to be mostly a clean slate, as he establishes his culture.

The program has struggled in recent years. The Trojans have not won a game since 2019. Reed said he did not like the state of his alma mater, and wanted to turn things around.

“The main thing I wanted to do was build the pride back,” said Reed. “You know, build the family bond and that was my biggest thing I wanted to get the family together because I felt like the guys hadn’t been a family in awhile and I wanted to bring out that culture so the guys can depend on each other and fight for each other.”

The Trojans open their season at home against Penn Cambria, where they look for their first win in 20 games.