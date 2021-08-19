Sportsbeat Preview | Forest Hills Rangers

SIDMAN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Coming off a 2020 season that resulted in a 4-4 record, the Forest Hills Rangers will rely on their experience for the 2021 season.

Ten players are coming back on each side of the ball. The Rangers have a big, experienced offensive line, with most of the offensive skill positions returning as well.

“[On defense,] we really only lost three seniors, so we’re bringing back pretty much the whole team, so our defense is going to be a big factor in our game this year,” said Brady Christ, a senior CB/ WR.

“The line this year is all returning,” said Damon Crawley, a senior RB/ LB. “Big boys. We got a lot of big boys up front and we got a senior up front, just a lot of returning starters this year.”

A large senior class is supported by experienced juniors, who got solid minutes during their sophomore season. This overall knowledge of the system allows for a balance on both sides of the ball.

“We try to run our program every year getting kids experience from underclassmen on up through the seniors. And having that much experience coming back this year allows practice to go a lot smoother and allows our older kids to help our younger kids out.”

The Rangers finished 2020 with a 4-4 overall record and 4-3 in the Laurel Highlands. They finished the season strong, winning three out of their last four games.

The Rangers open the season at home again Bishop McCort.