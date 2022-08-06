EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everett looks to bring back some familiar faces to rebuild their teams in upcoming seasons.

Over the last three seasons, Everett has only won three games. The team looks to old wisdom to bring the team back to life.

Everett brings back Brian Koontz as head coach. He was a fixture in the ’90’s, coaching his teams to 57-62-1 over 12 years.

“The idea of new a new coach–I like, I like how he runs things,” said Sid Grove, a senior quarterback. “It’s very simple. Our team seems to figure out things a lot quicker now. He’s very good at explaining and getting us through a quick practice while still getting everything done.”

“It takes a little time, but we’ve had a good summer,” said Koontz. “We know where we’re going, what we want to do. So now it’s just a matter of applying the principles that we’ve worked out all summer to get there.”

Everett is welcomes West Branch to their new field for Week 1.