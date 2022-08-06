ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County Catholic is trusting their underclassmen to grow their team.

Twenty-three of the 36 players are underclassmen, 11 of which are freshmen.

Head Coach Tony Gerg hopes his seasoned players will help mentor and coach the rookies to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We got some returning guys on line,” said Joe Tettis, a senior tight end and linebacker. “I think they’re going to help lead the younger guys get better each day.”

“We have a lot of new kids, new faces that haven’t played before,” said Gerg. “And just try to keep our program going. A lot of kids come out, have showed some interest. So we got some challenges there to try to teach these kids the game in a short amount of time and be able to contribute.”

ECC opens the season at home in a non-conference game against Otto-Eldred.