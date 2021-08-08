SportsBeat Preview | DuBois Beavers

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Dubois Beavers finished the 2020 season with a 3-5 overall record, finishing seventh in District IX. They went 2-5 in District IX.

The Beavers opened the 2020 season with back to back loses to Brookville and Karns City.

While they lost those first two games by a combined 55 points, the Beaves settled going 2-3 to end the season, winning 24-0 over Punxsy and 49-0 over Brockway.

The Beavers return a big senior class and will rely on their experience and leadership.

“They say the season is won in the off-season, and I think that’s going to show this season because we’ve been putting in the work,” said Justin Bankovich, a senior linebacker.

“I think we built a really good foundation and I think we’re really solid, with all the time we’ve been spending in the off-season in the weight room and even with each other, just building relationships is going to help a lot,” said Derraick Burkett, a senior wide receiver and safety.

The Beavers fell in their last game of 2020 on the road at Punxsy.

DuBois opens the 2021 season on the road at Clearfield for Week 1.