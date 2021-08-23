Sportsbeat Preview | Curwensville Golden Tide

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curwensville Golden tide finished 2020 with a 1-6 overall record and 0-5 conference record.



Head Coach Jim Thompson said there is a solid core of skill players returning for the Golden Tide.



Scoring was an issue last season, as the Golden Tide only putting up 93 points all year. Thompson hopes his line will be the solid foundation to build upon

“We’re constantly working to be more physical, better tacklers, better blockers, the game is won up front on offense and defense, so I don’t think we’ll ever be satisfied with offensive line play or defensive line play,” said Thompson. “We’re always striving to get better there.”

The Golden Tide’s only win last season came in a non-conference game against Bucktail.

Curwensville opens the 2021 season against Everett.