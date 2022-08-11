CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two consecutive one win campaigns, Curwensville put up six W’s in 2021 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 in Head Coach Jim Thompson’s third season with the program.

The offense was the driving force getting back into the postseason averaging 27 points per game and was led by quarterback Danny McGarry, who set all single season and career passing records last season. McGarry is back this year after throwing for 2,334 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. McGarry is back for his senior season, but most of the skill players around him graduated which is putting more of a leadership role on the signal caller.

“He’s phenomenal. Like I said he’s been in our system for four years. It’s like having a coach on the field. He’s been huge this offseason,” said Coach Thompson. “We graduated two seniors, our top two receivers, our running back was a senior and he’s done an incredible job of not being impatient with young receivers that are learning the offense.”

“He’s been one of my closest friends and he’s a very big leader towards all of us and is a very big motivator,” said junior guard Blaine Whitherite.

As Coach Thompson sees the growth from his team, he expects year four to be the year that they win their first playoff game in his tenure. The team opens up the season at home against Meyersdale.