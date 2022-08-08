JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first in nearly 30-years, Conemaugh Valley won a playoff football game in 2021 in a 42-13 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel. A cherry on top of a season where the community rallied behind the Blue Jays.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It was fun. Our community really supports us a lot,” said senior tight end Noah Hendershot. “I remember specifically the Berlin game, that away sideline was packed with our fans and it was it was really fun.”

While CV returns nine starters from last season’s squad, the Blue Jays lose two of its top playmakers, running back Logan Kent, who eclipsed the 2,000 yard rushing mark a year ago, and starting quarterback, and 1,000 yard rusher, Nick Heltzel.

Head Coach Kevin Heinlein said the team is confident in a few young players it will plug in at those positions and expectations remain high for the team.

“It’s just expected that we’re really going to be doing good this year,” said senior linebacker Matt Jasper. “We’re just trying to build that confidence as a team and as a program at all that we should be getting wins every year.”

Before last year’s playoff win, CV hadn’t won a playoff game since 1992. The Blue Jays open the year against Berlin.