Sportsbeat Preview | Conemaugh Township Indians

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Township Indians are going to look a little different this year because they have joined forces with Shade High School and added more talent.

The Indians finished last season strong at 5-3, but with the added help they are looking to be a bigger force. They also return Tanner Shirley at quarterback for his second season under center.

Head Coach Tony Penna Jr says being able to co-op with Shade has allowed them to comfortably fill major holes left by seniors last year.

“With the positions guys they’ve sent us and what we have here, it’s been a perfect fit,” Penna Jr. said.

“We graduated four linebackers, they sent us three, so it’s been really nice. We graduated a receiver and a cornerback, and we get a receiver and a cornerback. I’ll tell you those Shade kids are tough as nails. They’ve handled this adjustment well. Our kids here at Township have handled it well, they’re like one big happy family and I love the way camp has progressed and heat acclimation and the way they’ve come together as a team,” he continued.

Because Conemaugh Township added more players, they bumped up a class this year, which makes them ineligible for the playoffs.

The Indians will open the season at home against United.