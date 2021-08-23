Sportsbeat Preview | Conemaugh Township Indians

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Township Indians are going to look a little different this year because they have joined forces with Shade High School and added more talent.
The Indians finished last season strong at 5-3, but with the added help they are looking to be a bigger force. They also return Tanner Shirley at quarterback for his second season under center.
Head Coach Tony Penna Jr says being able to co-op with Shade has allowed them to comfortably fill major holes left by seniors last year.
“With the positions guys they’ve sent us and what we have here, it’s been a perfect fit,” Penna Jr. said.
“We graduated four linebackers, they sent us three, so it’s been really nice. We graduated a receiver and a cornerback, and we get a receiver and a cornerback. I’ll tell you those Shade kids are tough as nails. They’ve handled this adjustment well. Our kids here at Township have handled it well, they’re like one big happy family and I love the way camp has progressed and heat acclimation and the way they’ve come together as a team,” he continued.
Because Conemaugh Township added more players, they bumped up a class this year, which makes them ineligible for the playoffs.
The Indians will open the season at home against United.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.