DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last year it was a little bit of a transition for Conemaugh Township as it was the first year they combined forces with Shade and they had varying results finishing the season at 4-5.

The program enters year four under Head Coach Tony Penna Jr. where they look to make the playoffs for the first time in his tenure. In order to do that he feels the program has to have a more balanced offensive attack. They did average 29 points per game, but it was a very pass heavy scheme that would abandon the run early on in games.

“I think we throw a lot more than they had in the past with running the ball so we are definitely a little pass heavy and I think it’s just a culture thing that we’re working on. Not that there was a bad culture, but just trying to get our culture in there,” said Penn Jr. “Up tempo, we’re a spread team and we wanna compete and put a lot of pressure on. The one thing we haven’t been able to do is run the ball and play defense so we’re hoping in year four we can put that pressure on.”

“We were kind of one dimensional on offense and which I think held us back in some cases,” said quarterback Tanner Shirley. “Some games it showed through, but I think coming in this year we’ve kind of erased that and I think we’ll be pretty solid all around on both offense and defense.”

The path to trying to get back into the postseason for the Indians will begin on the road at North Star on Friday night.