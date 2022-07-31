CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was another strong season for Clearfield last season as they went 11-1, but they lost the majority of their starters. The Bison only have four returning starters on both sides of the ball. One of those returners is junior safety Will Domico, but he will also be the new starting quarterback due to the graduation of Oliver Billotte.

A lot of underclassmen will need to step up for the Bison as they look to replicate the production of an offense that averaged 38 points per game and a defense that only allowed 10.7 points per game.

“We have a lot of young and skilled wide receivers that don’t really have much experience at the varsity level,” said Domico. “So it will be fun to watch those guys and see how they can play and it will be big for them to step up.”

“I think everybody is coming together very well,” said senior defensive end Isaac Samsel. “I think all of the younger guys look up to the older guys. I think Will is becoming a great leader at quarterback. He’s definitely been the heart of our offense. I think our strong suit now is our offensive line. We have a lot of experience on it. We have pretty much four of five starting seniors as of now.”

Clearfield opens the season on the road at Juniata where Head Coach Time Janocko is looking for career win number 300.