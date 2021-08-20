Sportsbeat Preview | Clearfield Bison

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Bison finished the 2020 season with a solid 4-2 record, averaging about 32 points a contest. The Bison fell in the playoffs against Bedford.

The Bison are bringing back a solid group of players, including senior quarterback Oliver Billotte, who will be starting under center for his third season.

Billotte lead the team in rushing last season, amassing 248 yards and seven touchdowns. He will also be a key of defense at linebacker.

Head coach Tim Janacko said the Bison will have to rely on some underclassmen for special teams.

“We’re looking for a great year,” said Janacko. “I think we have a good nucleus. We have some outstanding players. We have some kids on the line of scrimmage that are coming back and returning that have been seasoned and are ready to play and we have some decent size, we have some good skill people.”

The Bison open up the 2021 season at home against the DuBois Beavers.