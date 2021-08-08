SportsBeat Preview | Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs started 2020 with a bang in a 38-13 win over Moshannon Valley. That tone quickly turned flat, after quarterback Corey Chamberlin was hurt in an overtime loss to Tussey Mountain.

The Bulldogs scored just 13 points the rest of the way, and finished the injury-riddled season with a disappointing 1-5 overall record.

But it is a new year, and those injuries were opportunities for younger players. Head coach Matt Bilchak returns a lot of experience and believes that is what will help the Bulldogs bounce back.

“The last couple years has been a growing experience for them and me and I think we’ve both been with each other long enough that they understand my expectation and they’re able to fall in with what we’re expecting as a program,” said Bilchak.

“We had a lot of injuries, so we had a lot of younger guys who got to step into some other roles,” said Zeke Barr, a senior lineman. “We saw Caleb Oakes take the reins at quarterback and got some valuable experience. We had some other younger guys who stepped in on offense and defense in positions they’ve never been, so I thought we got some flexibility in terms of our lineup.”

Last year’s 1-5 record was the Bulldogs’ worst record since 2014 and only losing season under Bilchak.

Claysburg-Kimmel open the 2021 season at Glendale.