Sportsbeat Preview | Chestnut Ridge Lions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chestnut Ridge had another solid season in 2020 winning their fifth consecutive District 5 Championship with a 7-2 record.

Starting quarterback Logan Pfister is gone, but they do have a solid core returning with seven starters on both sides of the ball.

Head Coach Max Shoemaker is going to lean on the experience and leadership of this group to make another deep postseason run.

“We have seven three-year starters on one side of the ball or the other, so the kids are battle-tested and have been through the whole schedule,” Shoemaker said.

“This is their 4th year, and they know the teams and the history of the teams a little bit better than when we first came into the conference 4 years ago,” he continued.

Chestnut Ridge will look to extend their District Championship reign for the 6th year in a row, but they will have some tough competition to take home another title.

They open week 1 at home against Central.