Sportsbeat Preview | Cameron County

EMPORIUM, Pa. (WTAJ) – 2010 was the last time the Cameron County had a winning season. “California Gurls,” “Bad Romance,” “Airplanes,” and “Dynamite” were topping the music charts.

Cameron County has not won a game since 2018– going back-to-back in “defeated” seasons.

But, there is some silver lining, as this means the only direction they can go is up!

Cameron County is bringing back 10 starters on defense, and eight on offense.

Despite struggling for several years, playing for a small town school like Cameron County, the players said they feel the support, no matter what.

“With it being such a small town,” said Dylan Rieder, a senior cornerback/ safety. “It’s nice you have those people to fall back on.”

“Everyone comes to the games, no matter if you win or lose,” said Devin Fowler, a senior cornerback/ wide receiver. “They’re really behind the team.”

After giving up more than 40-points-per-game, Head Coach Ryan Neyman is installing a new defense.

Cameron County opens the 2021 season on the roud at Coudersport.