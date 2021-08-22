Sportsbeat Preview | Cambria Heights Highlanders

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cambria Heights Highlanders finished 2020 with a 4-4 record, making program history with an appearance in the District 6 Championship, where they fell to the Richland Rams.

The Highlanders joined a new conference in 2021, moving from the Laurel Highlands, to Heritage.

Head Coach Jarrod Lewis said, with the move, there is the uncertainty of playing teams the Highlanders have never seen before.



The Highlanders bring back a decent amount of returners–seven on defense and four on offense– so Lewis will rely on an experienced defense to lead Cambria Heights.

“It’s a group that, obviously, I think that we’re a little bit ahead of where we were last year just because of our experience,” said Lewis. “And those guys in those experienced positions. We have guys coming back that have called a defense, that have called secondary coverages. And right now, we’re pretty excited where we are.”

The Highlanders hit the road for week one at Homer-Center.