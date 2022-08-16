BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville football is coming off a strong season last year making the playoffs while finishing the year 7-4 and they have nearly their entire starting lineup returning with 10 players coming back on both sides of the ball.

There is a lot of familiarity on the field, but the one big change is at defensive coordinator. Bill Morrison is now manning the defense and he inherits a unit that only allowed 16 points per game last season. With a new system in place, the Raiders have been attending more seven on seven tournaments to get more acclimated to it.

“You’re going to see a lot of the same fronts I think that we did a lot in the past,” said Head Coach Scott Park. “I just think it’s going to be a different philosophy as far as maybe attacking and some different concepts to build on that we’ve done in the past.”

“Coach wants it to be physical. We’re going to be very attacking, but we’ll keep the basics,” said safety Brayden Kunselman. “It’s basic football. Nothing too out of the ordinary, nothing too hard to learn.”

Offensively the Raiders had a strong season averaging 27 points per game. They open up the season on the road at Central Clarion.