Sportsbeat Preview | Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Marauders were a field goal away from going to the state championship last season. That loss, no doubt, left a bitter taste in the Marauders’ mouths all offseason.

Bishop Guilfoyle finished the 2020 season with a solid 7-3 record in the run to the state semi-final playoff, but the Marauder lost Keegan Myrick and Andrew Yanoshak, who are now preferred walk-ons at Penn State and Notre Dame, respectively, though neither are listed on the teams’ fall rosters.



The Marauders only have two returners on offense and two on defense.



While inexperienced, Head Coach Justin Wheeler said the Marauders are fast, especially at the skill positions and will present a balance attack.

“This year, it might be more difficult to game plan against us because we’ve had one or two running backs over the years, last couple of years that teams could focus on just trying to stop,” said Wheeler. “This year, I think we’re going to be ‘by committee.’ I think there’s going to be– from our quarterback, fullback, tailback, wideouts– I think we’re going to get a lot more people involved in the games. So, of all years, I think this might be a more difficult year for people to game plan against us because we should be a lot more balanced.”

This year, the Marauders are young and inexperienced, but as the saying goes, “you can’t teach speed,” which they will rely on, instead of heavily experienced guys.



Week 1 is on the road at Johnstown.