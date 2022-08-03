Altoona, Pa (WTAJ) – Bellwood-Antis is prepping for its week one opening against Tyrone, the annual rivalry meeting between the two Blair County School.

The Blue Devils has won the three-straight Backyard Brawls against Tyrone and are looking to get their fourth in a row. The rivals usually play in week one, a game that sets the tone for the rest of the season.

“You win that game your sky high and gives you a lot of confidence, you lose that game,” said head coach Nick Lovesick. “It’s kind of like a big downer. And then you have to try to build yourself back up to get ready for that week two game. It’s like it’s a championship game within a season.”

“It’s Tyrone. It’s the most exciting game of the year,” said senior middle linebacker Ethan Norris. “Everyone, when we’re standing there ready, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, everyone’s adrenaline’s rush and we’re ready to play. So ready to go to war.”

Coming off a hot season, the Blue Devils are looking to maintain their position at the top of the ICC and redeem their loss to Richland in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.