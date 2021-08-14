Sportsbeat Preview | Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bellefonte has a new head football coach for the 2021 season, Vaughn Donmoyer.

Bellefonte finished the 2020 season with a 3-4 record and Donmoyer said he is basically re-building the systems from scratch.



After starting 2020 on a three game losing streak, then turning it around to win three in a row, Bellefonte outscored opponents 176 to 133 last season. They will be relying on things other than size to get it done offensively.

“We’re not going to be the biggest offensively up front,” said Donmoyer. “We’re going to rely on quickness. We’re going to rely on our conditioning. And just knowing what we need to do. We know what we’re doing, where we are going, I think we’ll be fine.”

Donmoyer said his team is young this year, with a large senior class graduating last year, and few starters coming back.

For Week 1, Bellefonte hits the road to take on Jersey Shore to kick off the 2021 season.