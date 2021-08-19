Sportsbeat Preview | Bedford Bison

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bedford won the Laurel Highlands last season, going 7-0, and finished the season overall 11-1.

Bedford’s sole loss of last season was in the final game of the year in a playoff game against Central Valley.



While the Bison are bringing back their quarterback, Mercury Swaim, for his fourth season starting under center, the Bison are young.



With only about four returners on each side of the ball, head coach Adam Arnold expects some of the younger players to get significant playing time.

“With young kids, there comes growing pains, it’s just managing those growing pains down to bite sized pieces instead of it being overwhelming,” said Arnold. “And overcoming those obstacles that we’re going to run into throughout the year.”

The Bison hit the road for week 1 at Central Cambria.