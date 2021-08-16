Sportsbeat Preview | Bald Eagle Area

WINGATE, Pa. (WTAJ) – In sports, there are a few things you can’t teach: size, speed, experience, and athleticism. Sure, you can improve on these things, but generally, you either have them or you don’t.

Head Coach Jesse Nagle said his guys are plenty fast and quite athletic.



While they were young last year, Bald Eagle is bringing back nine starters on offense, and eight on defense.

Experience plus athleticism will hopefully lead to a better record, as Bald Eagle went 2-6 last season.



Nagle hopes to disguise some of the defense’s coverages with their athleticism.

“Offensively, we’re going to have a lot of skills,” said Nagle. “I think everybody kind of knows that. We got guys on the outside, some guys on the inside that are going to have to be defended. Defensively, you’re going to have to be able to put together a long drive.”

“We’re going to spread the field this year,” said Garrett Burns, a senior QB/ RB/ LB. “We got athletes all over. We’re like 3-4 deep in athletes and I think if we spread the field and get our balls to our athletes, we’re going to be making big plays.”

While the Eagles only gave up 19.5 points per game, they only scored about 18. They are bringing back 17 guys, and will be fast and athletic this year.



Week 1 is on the road at Troy.