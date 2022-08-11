ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three straight wins to start a season is great, but three straight to end it is not so good. That was the script for Altoona football a season ago as the Mountain Lions stumbled in the back half of the year losing six of their last seven.

Altoona turns over a good chunk of its offense. Aiden Steinbugl and Ethan Stroup are both out, but experience is on the team’s side on defense. Altoona returns eight starters to the unit, including three on the line. Most notably they return Manny Miller, who led the team with five sacks and two forced fumbles. Head Coach Vince Nedimyer hopes to see more of that as his team focuses more on takeaways this offseason.

“I mean, we defensively just like, you know, probably any other team, we want to take the ball from the other team. We want to we want to have turnovers,” said Nedimyer. “We want to create chaos for you know, the other offense and try to get the ball from them.”

“It’s a really big thing for us,” said Miller. “Like you said, Turnover Tuesdays and all that stuff. We got a turnover chain this year, so it’s a big part.”

Altoona averaged 1.6 turnovers per game last season and their goal this year is to average three a game. The Mountain Lions open up the season by hosting Hollidaysburg.