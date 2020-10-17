Sportsbeat Plus Week 6: High School Football Scores, Recaps, Highlights

Sportsbeat Week 6 is underway and teams are ready to take that win! The games we are at can be found below. For all local high school football scores, you can check out our Scoreboard by clicking here.

Our Game of the Week for week 6 is Berlin at Portage. Both teams are looking to stay UNDEFEATED. Berlin is currently 5-0 while Portage is 4-0.

AWAYSCOREHOMESCOREQUARTER
Berlin 30Portage0FINAL
Bedford 50Penn Cambria25FINAL
West Branch 12Williamsburg28FINAL
Penns Valley13Central42FINAL
Philipsburg 28Tyrone35FINAL
Westmont Hilltop 7Chestnut Ridge28FINAL
Northern Bedford 56Claysburg6FINAL
Glendale 20Juniata Valley37FINAL
Bald Eagle Area7Bellefonte17FINAL
Meyersdale 0Conemaugh Township40FINAL
Richland 63Johnstown0FINAL
St. Marys 35Ridgway21FINAL
Altoona 20Central Dauphin49FINAL

