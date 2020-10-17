Sportsbeat Plus Week 6: High School Football Scores, Recaps, Highlights

Sportsbeat Week 6 is underway and teams are ready to take that win! The games we are at can be found below. For all local high school football scores, you can check out our Scoreboard by clicking here.
Our Game of the Week for week 6 is Berlin at Portage. Both teams are looking to stay UNDEFEATED. Berlin is currently 5-0 while Portage is 4-0.
|AWAY
|SCORE
|HOME
|SCORE
|QUARTER
|Berlin
|30
|Portage
|0
|FINAL
|Bedford
|50
|Penn Cambria
|25
|FINAL
|West Branch
|12
|Williamsburg
|28
|FINAL
|Penns Valley
|13
|Central
|42
|FINAL
|Philipsburg
|28
|Tyrone
|35
|FINAL
|Westmont Hilltop
|7
|Chestnut Ridge
|28
|FINAL
|Northern Bedford
|56
|Claysburg
|6
|FINAL
|Glendale
|20
|Juniata Valley
|37
|FINAL
|Bald Eagle Area
|7
|Bellefonte
|17
|FINAL
|Meyersdale
|0
|Conemaugh Township
|40
|FINAL
|Richland
|63
|Johnstown
|0
|FINAL
|St. Marys
|35
|Ridgway
|21
|FINAL
|Altoona
|20
|Central Dauphin
|49
|FINAL