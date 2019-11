It’s the third week of high school football playoffs and here are some scores from our area.

Team Score Team Score Quarter Delaware Valley x State College x x Bellefonte 0 Erie Cathedral Prep 21 2nd Bedford x Bald Eagle x x Ligonier Valley 0 Richland 14 2nd Saltsburg x Bishop Guilfoyle x x Chestnut Ridge x Wilmington x x

*All games are being played on a neutral field.