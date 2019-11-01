Sportsbeat: Playoff Week 1 High School Football Scores

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the first week of high school football playoffs. Here are scores from our region.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Juniata7Clearfield35FINAL
Smethport22Elk County Catholic6FINAL
Northern Cambria6Homer Center184th
ShadexTussey Mountainxx
Kane21Brookville7Half
Penns ManorxClaysburgxx
Somerset7Bedford7x
Berlin42Meyersdale73rd
West ShamokinxLigonier Valleyxx
Karns CityxKeystonexx
St. MarysxWestinghousexx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss