Sportsbeat: Playoff Week 1 High School Football Scores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the first week of high school football playoffs. Here are scores from our region.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Juniata
|7
|Clearfield
|35
|FINAL
|Smethport
|22
|Elk County Catholic
|6
|FINAL
|Northern Cambria
|6
|Homer Center
|18
|4th
|Shade
|x
|Tussey Mountain
|x
|x
|Kane
|21
|Brookville
|7
|Half
|Penns Manor
|x
|Claysburg
|x
|x
|Somerset
|7
|Bedford
|7
|x
|Berlin
|42
|Meyersdale
|7
|3rd
|West Shamokin
|x
|Ligonier Valley
|x
|x
|Karns City
|x
|Keystone
|x
|x
|St. Marys
|x
|Westinghouse
|x
|x