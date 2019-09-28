Sportsbeat Play of the Week: Sept. 27

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Border Report Tour
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
Top Stories
Standing by Ellie: Man’s loyalty to dog defies rare illness
Parkland survivor visits Capitol Hill to discuss school safety with Congress
Pottstown 1st in nation to pilot flexible plastic recycling
Woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Sportsbeat Plus: Week 6 Recap
Top Stories
Sportsbeat: Week 6 Player of the Week
Sportsbeat Plus: Coudersport vs Curwensville
Sportsbeat Plus: Meyersdale vs Windber
Sportsbeat Plus: Chestnut Ridge vs Central Cambria
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Thank You for Watching Central PA Live
Top Stories
Getting to Know You: Jordan Tracy & Rebecca Petner
Top Stories
The Giving Box: Personalized and sustainable gifting
John Clay and Rebecca Petner’s last day hosting Central PA Live together
Best of Central PA Live: Take This Job & Love it! Lunch Lady edition
Chef Doug Simon whips up mashed potato martinis
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Sportsbeat Play of the Week: Sept. 27
Sportsbeat
by:
Devin Jackson
Posted:
Sep 28, 2019 / 12:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2019 / 12:30 AM EDT
Here is CJ Funk with this week’s play of the week.
Trending Stories
Standing by Ellie: Man’s loyalty to dog defies rare illness
Altoona man charged with child pornography
Weather
Central Pennsylvania contractor charged with theft of wages, benefits
Interactive Radar
Local Events
Nazi memorabilia tent spotted at local festival
Altoona-Johnstown Diocese places Priest on leave following sexual misconduct allegations
Sportsbeat Plus: Week 6 Recap
Pro Football Challenge
Don't Miss
Martin’s Garden Center Back to School Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!