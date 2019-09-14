Sportsbeat Play of the Week: Sept. 13, 2019

One wide receiver makes a great grab in our Sportsbeat Play of the Week for Week Four.

Bishop Guilfoyle wideout Keegan Myrick lays out full extension mid-air to bring in the ball. BG defeated Central Cambria 37-7.

Watch the video above for more.

