Sportsbeat Part 4: Sept. 27, 2019

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can find highlights of the following games in the video above from Sportsbeat on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:

Bellwood20Northern Bedford13FINAL
Somerset16Bedford48FINAL
Elk County Catholic41Cameron County0FINAL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss