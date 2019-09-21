Sportsbeat Part 4: Sept. 20, 2019

You can find highlights of the following games in Part Four of our Sportsbeat high school football coverage from Sept. 20.

Bishop Guilfoyle30Johnstown6FINAL
Central7Bald Eagle29FINAL
Union AC Valley36Elk County Catholic7FINAL

