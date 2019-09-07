Sportsbeat Part 4: Sep. 6, 2019

We bring you part four of Sportsbeat from Friday, Sep. 6, 2019.
You can find highlights from the following games in the video above:
|Clearfield
|24
|Central
|21
|FINAL
|Mt. Union
|7
|Tussey Mountain
|34
|FINAL
|Cambria Heights
|12
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|36
|FINAL
by: Shawn Rapp
