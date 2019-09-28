Sportsbeat Part 3: Sept. 27, 2019

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can find highlights of the following games in Part Three of our Sportsbeat high school football coverage from Sept. 27.

West Branch14Everett6FINAL
Johnstown3Bishop McCort42FINAL
Karns City55St. Marys20FINAL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss