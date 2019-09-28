Sportsbeat Part 3: Sept. 27, 2019

You can find highlights of the following games in Part Three of our Sportsbeat high school football coverage from Sept. 27.
|West Branch
|14
|Everett
|6
|FINAL
|Johnstown
|3
|Bishop McCort
|42
|FINAL
|Karns City
|55
|St. Marys
|20
|FINAL
by: Devin Jackson
