Sportsbeat Part 3: Sept. 13, 2019

You can find highlights from the following games in Part Three of Sportsbeat from Friday, Sept. 13. in the video above.
|Portage
|13
|Berlin
|21
|FINAL
|Johnstown
|6
|Richland
|58
|FINAL
|Bald Eagle
|29
|Bishop Carroll
|6
|FINAL
|Philipsburg
|16
|Tyrone
|22
|FINAL
by: Peter TerpstraPosted: / Updated:
You can find highlights from the following games in Part Three of Sportsbeat from Friday, Sept. 13. in the video above.
|Portage
|13
|Berlin
|21
|FINAL
|Johnstown
|6
|Richland
|58
|FINAL
|Bald Eagle
|29
|Bishop Carroll
|6
|FINAL
|Philipsburg
|16
|Tyrone
|22
|FINAL