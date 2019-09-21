Sportsbeat Part 2: Sept. 20, 2019

You can find highlights of the following games in Part Two of our Sportsbeat high school football coverage from Sept. 20.
|Claysburg
|12
|Glendale
|7
|FINAL
|Fort Hill
|49
|Hollidaysburg
|21
|FINAL
|Moshannon Valley
|0
|Bellwood
|48
|FINAL
