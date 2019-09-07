Sportsbeat Part 2: Sep. 6, 2019

We bring you part two of Sportsbeat from Friday, Sep. 6, 2019.
You can find highlights from the following games in the video above:
|Bald Eagle
|7
|Penns Valley
|42
|FINAL
|Westmont Hilltop
|35
|Central Cambria
|0
|FINAL
|Somerset
|7
|Chestnut Ridge
|26
|FINAL
by: Devin JacksonPosted: / Updated:
We bring you part two of Sportsbeat from Friday, Sep. 6, 2019.
You can find highlights from the following games in the video above:
|Bald Eagle
|7
|Penns Valley
|42
|FINAL
|Westmont Hilltop
|35
|Central Cambria
|0
|FINAL
|Somerset
|7
|Chestnut Ridge
|26
|FINAL