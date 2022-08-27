TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018.

The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, Tyrone rolled the dice and Walk found Gampe in the endzone to give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Bellwood-Antis went three and out on their first drive and the Golden Eagles struck immediately. Walk found Deegan Badauf for a 41 yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Tyrone.

Tyrone scored on their first three possessions, the third of which was capped off by a nine yard touchdown pass to Ross Gampe, who caught two touchdown passes in the game.

The Blue Devils scored in the final minute of the second quarter when Gaven Ridgeway found Dylan Andrew for a nine yard touchdown pass. Tyrone took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

With 11 minutes to go in the third quarter, Tyrone found the endzone when Ashton Walk scored on a QB sneak to put Tyrone on top 27-6.

Bellwood-Antis found the endzone one more time, but it wasn’t enough as Tyrone got to take back the Backyard Brawl Trophy.