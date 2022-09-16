ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A battle of unbeaten is happening in Altoona as State College takes on the Mountain Lions in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week.

Two prominent 3-0 teams will faceoff at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game is also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona alum and found of the Brian Morden Foundation. Dawn lost her battle with cancer in June, but the Altoona Area School District continues to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.

State College is coming off a blowout 45-3 win against Hollidaysburg while Altoona defeated Mifflin County 38-0 last week.



State College goes right down the field on Altoona as Finn Furmanek scores on a two yard rushing touchdown on their opening drive. Putting them up 7-0 early. Then, after forcing a punt, the Little Lions go right down the field and Owen Yerka scores, putting State College up 14-0.

After forcing a another punt, Furmanek adds third touchdown of the half with a one yard run. Altoona though would answer quickly, as Gabe Radcliff gets Altoona down to the 5 on a 57 yard catch. On the follow play, the Mountain Lions punched in their first score of the night.

State College wasted no time though it took them two plays and a 40 yard rush from Antae Sheffey to add seven more points, putting them up 28-7.

On the following drive Altoona was forced to punt. Furmanek threw an interception a few plays later, as Altoona stopped State College’s offense for the first time on the night.

As the quarter drew to an end, Altoona was forced to punt with 30 seconds remaining giving the Little Lion’s one more chance to score. On the final play of the half, Fermanek found Michael Goul in the endzone for a 35 yard bomb. State College goes into halftime with a 35-7 lead

This story will be updated with scores and highlights throughout the game. Refresh to see the latest updates.