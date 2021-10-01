Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Juniata Valley vs Claysburg-Kimmel

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata Valley advanced to 5-0 after defeating Claysburg-Kimmel 42-18 in this week’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Claysburg-Kimmel scored first for the evening with a 45-yard touchdown from Cole Claycomb. Their lead of 6-0 was short-lived after Jayce Rand answered for Juniata Valley with a 57-yard about a minute later. Juniata Valley lead 7-6 and ran away with it after that.

A 52-yard touchdown run from Jake Johnson and 7-yard touchdown from Rand placed Juniata Valley at a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Junior Cole Claycomb carries the ball for Claysburg-Kimmel. The Bulldogs fell to Juniata Valley 42-18.

Jake Johnson runs the ball into the endzone.

Jake Johnson maneuvers around a Claysburg-Kimmel defender.

Mark Lattieri lines up for kickoff

Wyatt Buell at the line of scrimmage

Dylan Hartman and Bryant Allison run in for a hit against Pressten Imler

Bryant Allison gears up for a tackle against Pressten Imler.

Jacob Rodkey runs into the endzone

The Hornets started the second quarter with a bang after Johnson returned a punt 61 yards for another touchdown, leading 28-6. Rand scored his third touchdown of the evening with a 49-yard run later in the second and Jacob Rodkey scored on a 65-yard punt return. The Hornets led 42-6 at the end of the half and their starters were sidelined at the end of the second quarter.

Claysburg-Kimmel secured another two touchdowns in the second half, which ran on a continuous clock. The final score of 42-18 knocked the Bulldogs down to 2-4. Juniata Valley will play Northern Bedford County next week while Claysburg-Kimmel heads to Boswell to play North Star.