Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Berlin vs Portage

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week’s game of the week features the Berlin Mountaineers and the Portage Mustangs. Both teams are entering this match undefeated: Berlin is 5-0 and Portage is 4-0.

SCORE: Berlin 30 – Portage 0

HALFTIME SCORE: Berlin 6 – Portage 0

First Quarter: Both defenses came out aggressive in the first quarter, resulting in no touchdowns in the first.

Second Quarter: The game remains scoreless with 5:32 remaining in the half.

Berlin attempts a field goal that is no good. Portage takes over and Andrew Miko passes to Kaden Claar for a 36-yard gain. Portage unable to capitalize and Will Spochart intercepts a pass from Miko.

Spochart passes to Foor for a gain of 40 to take them down to Portage’s 20-yard line. Foor carries for a loss of five with 36 seconds left in the half.

Berlin capitalizes after Spochart passes to Hillegass with 15 seconds remaining in the half. The kick is blocked and Berlin gets on the board, leading 6-0.

Third Quarter: Isaac Etris runs the ball into the endzone, but a holding call against Berlin pushes them back to the 30. Etris repeats the play again for the 29-yard touchdown run. PAT is good to bring Berlin up 13-0.

A penalty pushes Berlin back to the own 42. Etris runs the ball to Portage’s 25, and then a pass from Spochart to Etris results in a 24-yard touchdown. Brady Glessner’s kick is good to extend the lead to 20-0.

Fourth Quarter: Blubaugh’s 28-yard reception brings Berlin to the two-yard line in the beginning of the fourth. Foor runs for two yards into endzone for a Mountaineer touchdown. Glessner’s kick is good – Berlin leads 26-0 over Portage with 11 minutes left in the game.

Berlin attempts a field goal at 32 yards. Kick is good and Berlin’s lead goes to 30-0 over Portage. 8:24 left in the game.

INTERCEPTION: Miko’s pass is intercepted by Etris. Berlin takes over at their 30… Berlin unable to capitalize on their turnover. They punt and Portage takes over at their 43. 4:20 left in the game.

FINAL: Berlin 30 Portage 0