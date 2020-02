One football coach with local experience is taking a job at nearby Somerset.

Somerset Area High School announced the hiring of former Bishop McCort football coach Brian Basile Monday.

Somerset has hired Brian Basile to be the next Varsity head football coach. — Somerset Athletics (@SASD_Athletics) February 11, 2020

Basile coached the Crushers for the last five seasons going 32-27 overall. He stepped down as head coach at Bishop McCort in January.