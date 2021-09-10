Richland defeats Bishop Guilfoyle 28-3 in Sportsbeat Game of the Week

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 28-3 in Week 3 of Sportsbeat’s Game of the Week.

Richland hit the ground running with a 31-yard touchdown from Grayden Lewis. They led 7-0 with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter and secured their lead for the rest of the game. The Rams answered again in the second quarter with a quarterback keep from Kellan Stahl, extending the lead to 14-0.

Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone score came in the second quarter with a 49-yard field goal from senior Deven Wyandt. Junior Drew Abraham intercepted a pass from Stahl later in the second quarter, but the Marauders were unable to execute.

The Rams led 14-3 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Lewis went on to score his second touchdown of the night from one yard out after an interception by Griffin Larue and successful quarterback keep from Stahl. Richland went for the extra two points but couldn’t make the connection in the end zone and led 20-3.

Bishop Guilfoyle hoped to score as they entered Rams territory, but they were shut down just one yard short on the fourth down by the Richland defense. They continued to trail 20-3 at the end of the third.

With about 10 minutes remaining in the game, Stahl launched a 9-yard touchdown pass to Larue. Lewis took the pitch to give Richland an extra two points, amounting to the final score of 28-3.

Richland advances to 3-0 and Bishop Guilfoyle drops to 1-2. Richland will play Bedford next week and Bishop Guilfoyle will play Forest Hills.