The Portage Mustangs did not have to look far to find the team’s new head football coach.

The school district announced the promotion of Marty Slanoc to head football coach. Slanoc has been on staff for more than 20 years and recently was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Slanoc replaces longtime head coach Gary Gouse. Gouse retired after 29 years as head coach of the Mustangs.