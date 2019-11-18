PIAA Quarterfinal matchups set

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – We’re down to eight teams across all six classes in the PIAA Football State Tournament. Here are the matchups for the teams remaining from Central Pa.

1A: Juniata Valley vs Bishop Guilfoyle – 7 pm Friday at Mansion Park

2A: Richland vs Bishop McDevitt – 7 pm Friday at Chambersburg High School

2A: Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs Wilmington – 7 pm Friday at Slippery Rock University

3A: Bald Eagle vs Sharon – 7 pm Friday at Clarion University

6A: State College vs Central Catholic – 7 pm Friday at North Allegheny High School