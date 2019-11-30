PIAA football state semifinal highlights and results

Central PA will have one team playing in a state championship game.
Bishop Guilfoyle will represent the coverage area in Hershey playing in the 1A State Championship game.
BG defeated Lackawanna Trail 11-7 in Friday’s semifinal game.
You can find coverage of the following games in the video above:
1A State Semifinal: Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Lackawanna Trail 11-7
2A State Semifinal: Southern Columbia defeated Richland 49-27
3A State Semifinal: Central Valley defeated Bald Eagle 45-0
Bishop Guilfoyle will play Farrell in the 1A State Championship on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Hershey Park Stadium.