PIAA football state semifinal highlights and results

Central PA will have one team playing in a state championship game.

Bishop Guilfoyle will represent the coverage area in Hershey playing in the 1A State Championship game.

BG defeated Lackawanna Trail 11-7 in Friday’s semifinal game.

You can find coverage of the following games in the video above:

1A State Semifinal: Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Lackawanna Trail 11-7

2A State Semifinal: Southern Columbia defeated Richland 49-27

3A State Semifinal: Central Valley defeated Bald Eagle 45-0

Bishop Guilfoyle will play Farrell in the 1A State Championship on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Hershey Park Stadium.

