According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, former Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman is returning to coach the Mounties.

Welcome back Coach Vroman! It’s time to restore the program and #MountiePride. Time to get to work boys! https://t.co/q0XLz2DA8n — Philipsburg-Osceola Athletics (@PO_Athletics) February 12, 2020

Vroman coached P-O from 2002-13 where the team advanced to the district finals five times.

He replaces Brian McGonigal who resigned in January citing his family receiving some “medical news.”