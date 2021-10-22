McGinnis leads Hollidaysburg offense past Tyrone 44-21

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg advanced to 4-4 at home after a 44-21 victory over Tyrone in this week’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Cortlynd Rhoades scored the first touchdown of the night for Tyrone from nine yards out. Their extra point was blocked they led 6-0 until the end of the first quarter.

While Tyrone’s defense was aggressive in the first quarter, Hollidaysburg was able to capitalize in the second, starting with Xander Bainey plowing his way into the end zone from the one-yard line. Hollidaysburg took the lead 7-6 and didn’t give it up for the rest of the night.

Bainey and quarterback Jake McGinnis each had two touchdowns in the second quarter to extend Hollidaysburg’s lead to 28-6 at halftime.

Justin Wolfe had a huge punt return to make it down to Tyrone’s 19-yard line, where McGinnis secured the 19-yard touchdown. Bainey and McGinnis each tacked on extra touchdowns for the Golden Tigers for 38 and four yards respectively.

“Tonight we ran the ball really well,” McGinnis said. “We normally don’t run the ball too well, but tonight we did.”

In the third quarter, Justin Wolfe scored on a punt return and Avery Sloan was able to sack Tyrone quarterback Ashton Walk in the end zone for the safety. Hollidaysburg led 37-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Walk connected with Kolten Miller for a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles were able to tack on an extra two points on a successful conversion, trailing 37-14 with 9:07 left in the game. But McGinnis was able to answer right back with another touchdown for the night, this time for 68 yards.

Walk was able to secure one more touchdown for the Golden Eagles with a pass to Joshua Patterson for the final score of 44-21.

Kicker Ben Sosnowski successfully completed all six of his PATs for the evening. McGinnis had three touchdowns total while Bainey added two.

Hollidaysburg will take on Linsly next week at home while Tyrone takes on St. Marys at home.