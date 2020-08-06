Local high school football teams are hopeful for season, fighting off doubt

Other states around the country have moved fall sports to the spring. Plenty of colleges around the country have canceled fall sports altogether.

Although, Pennsylvania has stayed the course and plans on kicking off high school football on August 28.

Area teams tripped to Bellwood-Antis High School Wednesday for Inter County Conference football media day.

It was a chance to catch up with a number of high school teams, hear their concerns heading into the season, and check the pulse of the players who look to take the field during a pandemic.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Juniata Valley football coach Bill Musser on how his team is handling a preseason surrounded by doubt.