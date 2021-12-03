Kiesewetter leads Bishop Guilfoyle back to State Championship

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the fifth time since 2014, Bishop Guilfoyle is heading to the Class 1A Championship, beating Canton 20-7 Friday at Mansion Park. Junior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter scored all three of the Marauders’ touchdowns in the win.

PIAA SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
CLASS 1A
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Canton 7

CLASS 3A
Central Valley 35, Central 21

CLASS 6A
State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mansion Park (Altoona)
1:00 p.m. – Saturday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

